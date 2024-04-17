Blues at Stars

BLUES (43-33-5) at STARS (51-21-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker -- Zach Dean -- Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Binnington will finish the season alternating starts with Hofer for the seventh straight game. ... Dadonov will return after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury. ... Seguin, a forward, will be scratched to get Dadonov a game before the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the Stars have been managing Seguin's ice time since he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury from Feb. 24-March 16.