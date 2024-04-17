Blues at Stars

BLUES (43-33-5) at STARS (51-21-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker -- Zach Dean -- Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Binnington will finish the season alternating starts with Hofer for the seventh straight game. ... Dadonov will return after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury. ... Seguin, a forward, will be scratched to get Dadonov a game before the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the Stars have been managing Seguin's ice time since he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury from Feb. 24-March 16.