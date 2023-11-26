Latest News

Buchnevich has 3 points in Blues win against Blackhawks

Neighbours scores twice, Binnington makes 32 saves for St. Louis, which has won 3 of 4

Recap: Blues at Blackhawks 11.26.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (11-8-1), who have won three of their past four games. Jake Neighbours scored twice, and Torey Krug and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-0).

Neighbours put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 3:21 of the first period, shooting a backhand past Soderblom on a breakaway.

Kevin Hayes took a pass from Jordan Kyrou in the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 5:27.

Ryan Donato made it 2-1 at 14:45, tipping in Isaak Phillips’ wrist shot from the right point.

Buchnevich restored the Blues’ two-goal lead with a power-play goal at 17:02.

Neighbours scored off a pass by Buchnevich at 13:52 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Boris Katchouk got his first goal of the season on a breakaway at 18:58 for the 4-2 final.