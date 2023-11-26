Buchnevich has 3 points in Blues win against Blackhawks

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (11-8-1), who have won three of their past four games. Jake Neighbours scored twice, and Torey Krug and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-0).

Neighbours put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 3:21 of the first period, shooting a backhand past Soderblom on a breakaway.

Kevin Hayes took a pass from Jordan Kyrou in the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 5:27.

Ryan Donato made it 2-1 at 14:45, tipping in Isaak Phillips’ wrist shot from the right point.

Buchnevich restored the Blues’ two-goal lead with a power-play goal at 17:02.

Neighbours scored off a pass by Buchnevich at 13:52 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Boris Katchouk got his first goal of the season on a breakaway at 18:58 for the 4-2 final.