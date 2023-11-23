Hall to have surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Taylor Hall will miss the rest of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks because of surgery on his right knee.

The 32-year-old forward, who did not play in the Blackhawks’ 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games this season.

Hall initially sustained an injury to his right leg in a 5-3 win against the Lightning on Nov. 9. He had to be helped off the ice after he fell backward on the leg, which was bent under him, following a collision with Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont in the third period.

Hall missed the next two games but played in a back-to-back against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (16:39 of ice time in 4-2 loss) and Buffalo Sabres on Sunday (17:05 of ice time in 3-2 loss).

Hall was acquired by the Blackhawks along with forward Nick Foligno in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26, but he struggled to stay healthy from the start of the season.

He sustained a shoulder injury in Chicago's second game on Oct. 11. That injury was initially supposed to keep him out week to week, but he skated with the team two days later and returned to the ice on Oct. 16.

However, after playing in just three games, Hall was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating the injury.

The Blackhawks also placed forward Andreas Athanasiou (groin) on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9, when he sustained his injury against the Lightning. He has four assists in 11 games this season.

Chicago recalled forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman from Rockford of the American Hockey League.