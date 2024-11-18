Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Necas has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) during the streak.

Eric Robinson had a goal and two assists, and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (13-4-0), who have won 11 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to seven games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves.

Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (8-10-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Joel Hofer made 20 saves.

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the first period. Jordan Kyrou forced a turnover on Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in the Carolina defensive zone before feeding Neighbours for a tap-in at the top of the crease.

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 19:35. Necas found Svechnikov at the right post for a one-timer that beat Hofer five-hole.

Robinson put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 just 17 seconds into the second period. Hofer stopped Dmitry Orlov’s initial shot, but Robinson drove the net and converted on the rebound in the slot.

Necas extended it to 3-1 at 12:26 with his 10th goal of the season. Robinson’s centering pass deflected off the skate of Kyrou, and Necas scored on a fluttering shot from the right hash marks.

Necas scored his second goal of the game on a wrist shot under the crossbar at 16:47 of the third period for the 4-1 final.