Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Robinson has goal, 2 assists for Carolina, which is 11-2-0 in past 13

Blues at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Necas has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) during the streak.

Eric Robinson had a goal and two assists, and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (13-4-0), who have won 11 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to seven games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves.

Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (8-10-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Joel Hofer made 20 saves.

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the first period. Jordan Kyrou forced a turnover on Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in the Carolina defensive zone before feeding Neighbours for a tap-in at the top of the crease.

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 19:35. Necas found Svechnikov at the right post for a one-timer that beat Hofer five-hole.

Robinson put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 just 17 seconds into the second period. Hofer stopped Dmitry Orlov’s initial shot, but Robinson drove the net and converted on the rebound in the slot.

Necas extended it to 3-1 at 12:26 with his 10th goal of the season. Robinson’s centering pass deflected off the skate of Kyrou, and Necas scored on a fluttering shot from the right hash marks.

Necas scored his second goal of the game on a wrist shot under the crossbar at 16:47 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Reaves of Maple Leafs suspended 5 games for illegal check to head

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Thompson returns to Vegas for 1st time since trade to Capitals

NHL Buzz: Thompson could return from injury for Sabres on Wednesday

Pionk fined maximum for clipping in Jets game

Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Reaves to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 17

Silovs makes 28 saves, Canucks hold off Blackhawks

Bedard's homecoming special despite Blackhawks loss to Canucks

Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves, Lightning shut out Devils

Marchment scores twice, Stars hold on to defeat Wild, win 3rd straight

Canadiens score 3 straight in 3rd, pull away from Blue Jackets

Pionk has 'put it all together' to help fuel Jets' rise to top of NHL

Wolf playing 'really big' in goal, off to strong start for Flames

Kempe scores 2 goals, Kings ease past Red Wings

McDavid puts on show back home in Toronto despite Oilers falling in OT