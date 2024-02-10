Hofer, Blues defeat Sabres for 6th win in 7 games

Makes 33 saves, Neighbours scores twice; Okposo has goal for Buffalo, which has lost 4 of 6

Recap: Blues @ Sabres 2.10.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Joel Hofer made 33 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jake Neighbours had two goals for the Blues (27-21-2), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

Kyle Okposo scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for the Sabres (22-25-4), who have lost two in a row and four of their past six.

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 12:53 of the first period on the power play when Pavel Buchnevich's attempt to tip the puck from the slot redirected to Neighbours for a backhand at the side of the net.

Okposo scored 51 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1. Tage Thompson circled down low before sending a pass to Okposo in front that hit Okposo's leg and deflected off the stick of Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel into the net.

Jordan Kyrou put the Blues ahead 2-1 at 4:32 of the second. Colton Parayko's point shot hit the end boards and bounced to Kyrou in the low slot, who scored on a wrist shot over Luukkonen's glove.

Neighbours capitalized on a rebound that bounced to him in the right circle at 18:03 of the third for the 3-1 final.

