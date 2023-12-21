Blues at Panthers

BLUES (15-15-1) at PANTHERS (18-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSFL
Blues projected lines
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Anton Lundell (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (illness)
Status report
Hofer will make his third start this month (0-2-0) after replacing Binnington during the second period of Tuesday’s loss at Tampa Bay. … Bobrovsky will return after Stolarz got the start Monday in Calgary. Bobrovsky has started six of the past eight games. … Forwards Lundell and Gadjovich will each miss their fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness. Florida coach Paul Maurice said Lundell could be available Saturday against Vegas.