Blues at Panthers

BLUES (15-15-1) at PANTHERS (18-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSFL

Blues projected lines

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Anton Lundell (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (illness)

Status report

Hofer will make his third start this month (0-2-0) after replacing Binnington during the second period of Tuesday’s loss at Tampa Bay. … Bobrovsky will return after Stolarz got the start Monday in Calgary. Bobrovsky has started six of the past eight games. … Forwards Lundell and Gadjovich will each miss their fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness. Florida coach Paul Maurice said Lundell could be available Saturday against Vegas.