Situation Room Initiated Challenge: NSH @ WSH – 19:01 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Washington

Explanation: Video review determined Washington’s Nic Dowd impaired Yaroslav Askarov’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Alex Ovechkin’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

