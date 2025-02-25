Morrow talks new book, ‘Miracle On Ice’ in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Ken Morrow, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the New York Islanders and Olympic gold medal winner with the United States, His book, “Ken Morrow, Miracle Gold, Four Stanley Cups and a Lifetime of Islanders Hockey,” co-written with Allan Kreda, was released Feb. 18.

Feb. 22 marked the 45th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” when a group of college kids representing the United States at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics defeated the Soviet Union in one of the biggest upsets in hockey history on the way to a gold medal.

Ken Morrow was on the ice as the seconds ticked away, fending off the Soviets for a 4-3 victory in the first game of the medal round. The U.S. would claim gold with a 4-2 win against Finland two days later.

“I may be exaggerating a little bit, but there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get reminded of it somehow,” Morrow said. “I still get mail, almost on a daily basis 45 years later. When the anniversaries come around and people hear I played on the team, the reaction I get through the mail or just talking to people when they come up to me, they tell me their story, whether they were a young kid watching it with their dad, or if they weren’t born yet but saw the movie (“Miracle”). That’s been the real joy for me, hearing other people tell me their story.”

Morrow was 23 and a recent graduate of Bowling Green University, where he was a star defenseman.

Sportscaster Al Michaels mentions him in the famous call as time wound down against the Soviets, and few could believe what they were witnessing.

“Eleven seconds, you have 10 seconds, the countdown going on right now. Morrow up to Silk, five seconds left in the game, do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

The win against the Soviets and then Finland was a culmination of five months with the U.S. Olympic team, but Morrow did not have much time to enjoy it.