Crosby honored to tie Lemieux for Penguins’ career assist record

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby never set out to replicate Mario Lemieux.

Not in importance to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not in influence. Not in any statistic.

“I didn't ever think about that,” said Crosby, the Penguins captain. “I dreamed of playing in the NHL and I'm grateful for that, for all these years.”

But on Monday, the 37-year-old center did catch Lemieux in one category.

Crosby reached 1,033 assists in the NHL, tying his mentor for the most in Penguins history, with three in the first period of a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He added an empty-net goal at 17:30 of the third period.

“I don't think about where I am on the list,” Crosby said. “To be with Mario, though, is pretty cool. Like I said, I never would've expected that, so yeah, that's just a bonus.”

Crosby, selected No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft, has played the most games in Penguins history (1,308). He has 1,635 points and 602 goals, each second behind Lemieux (1,723 points, 690 goals).

"I just think it's elite company,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “Mario's one of the greatest players of all time, as is Sid. Milestones that these guys reach, there's very few players in the history of the game that have reached these milestones that Mario and Sid and some of our guys have reached here most recently.

“It's just one more piece of evidence to suggest that Sid is one of the very best players of all time. And, as we know, Mario is as well.”