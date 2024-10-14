Crosby scored 2 goals, including game-winner, in memorable Montreal debut

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby will skate onto Bell Centre ice Monday for his 23rd regular-season game against the Montreal Canadiens in the first edition of "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, SN-PIT).

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain needs one point to become the 10th player in NHL history to reach the 1,600-point plateau; it would be his 25th point at Bell Centre, Crosby with nine goals and 15 assists to date.

(In five Stanley Cup Playoff games in Montreal, Crosby has one goal and three assists.)

Point No. 1,600 would be a remarkable achievement to be sure, and it might even compare with his first game in the Montreal arena that on Jan. 3, 2006 was known as Molson Centre.

Crosby's maiden game against the Canadiens in Montreal was his second time facing the historic franchise. The first was Nov. 10, 2005 in Pittsburgh, the rookie scoring the sixth goal of his career on one of his four shots at the Igloo, then winning the 3-2 game by scoring the only goal in the shootout.

Now, not quite two months later, Crosby was in Montreal, about to play the club he'd grown up cheering, the team that in 1984 had drafted but never played his father, Troy, selecting the goalie in the 12th and final round (No. 242).

(The Canadiens would do fine with Patrick Roy, the other goalie they drafted that year, in the third round with the No. 51 selection.)

The national anthems had been sung and Bell Centre was loudly abuzz with anticipation of seeing Crosby, the peach-fuzzed, otherworldly gifted player who was just five months past his 18th birthday.

The Penguins were last in the Eastern Conference at 10-19-9. The Canadiens, having played one more game, were 13 points up on their visitor, but at 18-13-6 were fourth in the Northeast Division behind the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal was 11-5-2 on home ice; Pittsburgh arrived at 4-10-4 on the road.

Canadiens captain Saku Koivu cruised near center ice across from Crosby for the start of the game, forward Alex Kovalev nearby, the puck in veteran referee Don Koharski's hand.