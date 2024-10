TUESDAY, OCTOBER, 15

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN): The Wild continue a season-long, seven-game road trip against their Central Division rivals from St. Louis. Both teams are hoping to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out last season and getting points against a division opponent will be key. Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov (one goal, three assists) and Matt Boldy (two goals, three assists) are off to hot starts after three games, as are Blues forwards Jordan Kyrou (two goals, four assists) and Pavel Buchnevich (three goals, one assist).

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN): Connor McDavid continues his push toward 1,000 points in the NHL. He's 17 away, has one assist in three games and will look to get on track offensively with Edmonton seeking their first win following three losses to start the season/going for two straight wins after getting their first victory of the season Sunday. Philadelphia and promising rookie forward Matvei Michkov continue its season-opening four-game road trip