Crosby says he’s ‘got to earn’ chance to win 3rd gold at Olympics

TORONTO -- It has been 14 years since Sidney Crosby scored the “Golden Goal” for Canada against the United States in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. It has been 10 years since he doubled his gold medal count at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

But the Pittsburgh Penguins captain said Friday he would welcome the chance to add a third medal to his count in 2026 when the NHL returns to Olympic competition in Milan, even though he will be 38 when it comes around.

“I’d love to,” Crosby said. “I don’t ever think too far ahead, regardless of how old you are, I think you always go a year at a time and see how it goes and where your game is at. I’d love to be a part of it. Something you have to earn, though. It’s not something that’s given to you. To represent your country, you’ve got to earn it.”

Crosby remains at the top of his game, a representative to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday. He has 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season.

But whether or not he participates, Crosby is thrilled to hear that NHL players will be returning to the Olympics.

“It’s great news,” Crosby said. “With all the uncertainty that’s been around it in years prior, just how great of an experience it is, it’s just awesome news. I’m sure that a lot of players are really happy. Especially to commit to two years, two different Olympics. I think that’ll be great.”