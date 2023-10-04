Latest News

Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Kaprizov says fire's been lit for successful season

Vancouver Canucks 2023-24 season preview

Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 season preview

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

Mailbag: Young goalies, Rangers' work ethic

Zegras has ‘some catching up to do’ at Ducks camp

ESPN crew gears up for opening night tripleheader

Derek Stepan retires from NHL

Vegas Stanley Cup championship film streaming on ESPN+

Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators blank Penguins

Kolzig discusses career, Capitals with NHL.com

Sharks 2, Golden Knights 0

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all 18 shots he faced for the San Jose Sharks in their 2-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Thomas Bordeleau and Jacob MacDonald scored for the Sharks.

Adin Hill stopped 14 of 15 shots for the Golden Knights before being replaced midway through the second period by Logan Thompson, who made 13 saves.

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 6:51 of the second period, finishing a spinning pass from William Eklund from below the goal line.

MacDonald made it 2-0 with a one-timer on the power play at 12:09.

San Jose went 1-for-4 with the man-advantage. Vegas was 0-for-5.