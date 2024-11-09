Norris ‘grateful to be back’ after 3 shoulder surgeries 

NEW YORK -- Josh Norris is in such a good headspace these days that he even laughed at the mention of having a bionic left shoulder after three surgeries on it since 2019, two in the past 22 months.

"The last surgery I had was to put some screws in it," Norris said. "I just feel more comfortable with that."

The Ottawa Senators forward not only feels comfortable, he's happy again -- happy to be healthy, happy to be playing, happy to be, as he said, "feeling good, man."

He played 58 of a possible 164 games the previous two seasons because of multiple shoulder operations, but Norris has appeared in all 13 of Ottawa's games this season and has eight points (four goals, four assists), averaging 18:50 of ice time per game centering its second line with Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson.

"I think you can see now how free he is mentally and how he's enjoying being at the rink," Giroux said. "He doesn't take it for granted and we're obviously very happy to have him here."

Norris first had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury playing for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. He played 17 games for the University of Michigan before the World Juniors, but none after.

He returned and made it through the next three seasons without issue. He signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract ($7.95 million average annual value) with the Senators on July 14, 2022, after he had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games during the 2021-22 season.

He was on track to be one of the Senators' core players and one of the top U.S.-born players in the NHL.

But Norris hurt his shoulder in a game against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 22, 2022, suffering a left labral subluxation. He missed 38 games before returning Jan. 18, 2023. Three games later, he sustained another shoulder injury; this one required surgery, his first as an NHL player.

He played eight games that season.

"The first time, you think it happens and it obviously stinks, but you're just trying to get back as quick as you can by doing all the right things," Norris said.