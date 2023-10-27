Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Brannstrom taken from ice on stretcher during Senators game

Defenseman injured in 2nd period against Islanders after falling headfirst

Erik Brannstrom was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the Ottawa Senators defenseman fell awkwardly during a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defenseman was checked by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck and landed headfirst on the ice at 8:43 of the second period. 

The Senators announced Brannstrom is alert and has use of his extremities. He was transported to the hospital and stayed overnight for further testing.

“Obviously, it was emotional for the guys and everyone involved,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “We’re awaiting word. It looks like he’s OK right now so it’s positive, but we’ll wait for more news.”

It was Brannstrom’s seventh game of the season. He logged 7:37 of ice time before he was injured. New York was leading 2-1 at the time.

“You just hate to see it, honestly,” Clutterbuck said. “I'm sick to my stomach about it. Was then. I still am now.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report