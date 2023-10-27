Brannstrom taken from ice on stretcher during Senators game

Erik Brannstrom was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the Ottawa Senators defenseman fell awkwardly during a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defenseman was checked by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck and landed headfirst on the ice at 8:43 of the second period.

The Senators announced Brannstrom is alert and has use of his extremities. He was transported to the hospital and stayed overnight for further testing.

“Obviously, it was emotional for the guys and everyone involved,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “We’re awaiting word. It looks like he’s OK right now so it’s positive, but we’ll wait for more news.”

It was Brannstrom’s seventh game of the season. He logged 7:37 of ice time before he was injured. New York was leading 2-1 at the time.

“You just hate to see it, honestly,” Clutterbuck said. “I'm sick to my stomach about it. Was then. I still am now.”

