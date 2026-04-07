Jets defeat Kraken, continue push in West wild-card race

Kyle Connor scored two goals, and Mark Scheifele surpassed 900 career points with three assists for the Jets (34-31-12), who’ve won four of five games. Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves and Josh Morrissey tallied two assists.

Winnipeg is one point behind the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators, who will face off against each other Monday, for the second wild-card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (32-33-11), who have lost five straight and nine of 10 (1-7-2). Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord at 13:20 of the second period, who made 10 saves in relief.

Seattle is six points out of the second wild-card spot with six games left to play.

Eberle made it 1-0 Kraken at 9:17 of the first, collecting his own rebound from a wraparound attempt before circling to the high slot and scoring on the backhand.

Toews tied it 1-1 at 12:39 with the first of three power-play goals for Winnipeg. Vilardi tipped Morrissey’s shot, which it bounced high off the glass behind the Seattle net, and Toews took the puck off his chest before jamming it in.

Vilardi made it 2-1 Jets at 9:55 of the second period, when the rebound from a Toews shot pinballed to him in the slot on the power play.

Scheifele set up Connor for the one-timer from the top of the left circle past Grubauer glove side to push it to 3-1 at 12:09 with a power-play goal.

Winnipeg went 3-for-3 on the power play, while Seattle had no power play opportunities

McCann cut it to 3-2 at 2:28 of the third period. Following a Jets turnover in the Seattle zone, Kaapo Kakko’s pass sprung McCann on a 1-on-1 rush and he scored with a wrist shot from the high slot through the legs of Winnipeg defenseman Vladislav Namestnikov and Hellebuyck's five-hole.

Lambert pushed it to 4-2 Jets at 5:59, using his speed to skate in and snap a shot into the corner above Daccord’s blocker with a shot from the right dot.

Connor scored his second of the game to make it 5-2 at 15:19. With Daccord already sprawled on the ice after making a save on Alex Iafallo's shot, Connor snapped it through traffic in front and over Daccord.

Namestnikov, who returned to the lineup after missing the past 18 games with a lower-body injury, shot it into an empty net at 17:56 for the 6-2 final.