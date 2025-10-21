Kraken at Capitals projected lineups

KRAKEN (3-1-2) AT CAPITALS (4-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ben Meyers
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Ville Ottavainen to the AHL. … McCann, a forward, is day to day. ... Montour could miss his third straight game; the defenseman took a leave absence to attend to a family matter. … Dubois, a center, skated in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday; coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois could return this weekend. … Sourdif is moving to center, and Frank will make his season debut. Milano, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.