Kraken at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
NHL.com
KRAKEN (3-1-2) AT CAPITALS (4-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ben Meyers

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Ville Ottavainen to the AHL. … McCann, a forward, is day to day. ... Montour could miss his third straight game; the defenseman took a leave absence to attend to a family matter. … Dubois, a center, skated in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday; coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois could return this weekend. … Sourdif is moving to center, and Frank will make his season debut. Milano, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

