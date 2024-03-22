Kolesar scores late, Golden Knights hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Kolesar scored on a backhand at 18:40 after Brett Howden lost control of the puck while skating across the crease. The Kraken challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld following video review.

Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Golden Knights (37-25-7), who have won four of their past six games. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Jaden Schwartz scored in his return from injury, and Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves for Seattle (28-28-12), which is 0-5-1 during its skid.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 8:14, tapping in a rebound after Jonathan Marchessault dove below the goal line and shot it on net.

Schwartz tied it 1-1 at 13:29 of the third period on the power play, redirecting a Ryker Evans shot past Thompson after Noah Hanifin was called for a high stick penalty. It was Schwartz’s first game since March 8 after returning from an upper-body injury.

Stephenson scored an empty-net goal on the power play at 19:49 for the 3-1 final.