Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

Matty Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year last season, has played primarily on a line with Eberle since he made his NHL debut on April 12, 2022. As a result, he has had a front-row seat to watch how Eberle carries himself.

“You see how long he’s played, what he has to do to take care of his body outside the rink,” Beniers said. “From the things that he does on the ice, you can pick up little things from his game that you can implement into yours. But I think just being a pro. When things aren’t going so great, he’s obviously talked to me. When things are going well, he’s talking to me, too, just little pieces of advice here and there. He’s a good guy all around.”

Kartye agreed.

He played on a line with Eberle and Beniers in his NHL debut, which was Game 5 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche. Kartye made an immediate impact in that game by scoring a goal off an assist from Eberle.

“If you have any questions, he’s always open to talk to you,” Kartye said. “I haven’t played with him as much this year, but obviously last year, when I came up (from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League), he was really helpful to me.”

Eberle did not learn how to become that type of player overnight, though. He credits the countless teammates who have molded him throughout his career, including Shawn Horcoff and Ryan Whitney during his early years with the Edmonton Oilers.

"We were all young once,” Eberle said. “We all have people that we looked up to. I think as an older guy, you just kind of show through what you do and your preparation, through your work ethic, through your day-to-day routine. And I think as a young guy, I always looked at that because when you come in, you don't really know what it is to be a pro and how it is day-to-day.

“You've got to get through 82 games and take care of yourself, so I tried to emulate guys that I looked up to. Maybe [the younger players on the Kraken] do the same, I don't know. I know each guy is a little different, but I just try to lead by example more than anything."