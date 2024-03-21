Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

33-year-old forward mentoring young players like Beniers, Kartye

eberle_032024_thursday

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle has been a steadying presence during what has been an up-and-down season for the Seattle Kraken.

The 33-year-old forward is fourth on the Kraken with 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-7 rating in 63 games. He played in his 1,000th NHL game in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 12.

“I think you just watch him play, watch him off the ice, what he does to get prepared and get ready for a game, he's a true pro,” Kraken forward Tye Kartye said. “So I think, just from watching what he does, you can learn a lot.

“He’s been around for a long time. He knows how to operate.”

With Seattle (28-27-12) set to face Vegas again on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN), coach Dave Hakstol is relying on Eberle to help the team stay confident amidst a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).

“I believe he's a really good role model for young guys coming in,” Hakstol said. “He's able to calm things down when maybe a younger guy needs an ear, and they’re able to get a little bit of advice from his past experiences.”

BUF@SEA: Eberle caps passing play 24 seconds into the game

Matty Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year last season, has played primarily on a line with Eberle since he made his NHL debut on April 12, 2022. As a result, he has had a front-row seat to watch how Eberle carries himself.

“You see how long he’s played, what he has to do to take care of his body outside the rink,” Beniers said. “From the things that he does on the ice, you can pick up little things from his game that you can implement into yours. But I think just being a pro. When things aren’t going so great, he’s obviously talked to me. When things are going well, he’s talking to me, too, just little pieces of advice here and there. He’s a good guy all around.”

Kartye agreed.

He played on a line with Eberle and Beniers in his NHL debut, which was Game 5 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche. Kartye made an immediate impact in that game by scoring a goal off an assist from Eberle.

“If you have any questions, he’s always open to talk to you,” Kartye said. “I haven’t played with him as much this year, but obviously last year, when I came up (from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League), he was really helpful to me.”

Eberle did not learn how to become that type of player overnight, though. He credits the countless teammates who have molded him throughout his career, including Shawn Horcoff and Ryan Whitney during his early years with the Edmonton Oilers.

"We were all young once,” Eberle said. “We all have people that we looked up to. I think as an older guy, you just kind of show through what you do and your preparation, through your work ethic, through your day-to-day routine. And I think as a young guy, I always looked at that because when you come in, you don't really know what it is to be a pro and how it is day-to-day.

“You've got to get through 82 games and take care of yourself, so I tried to emulate guys that I looked up to. Maybe [the younger players on the Kraken] do the same, I don't know. I know each guy is a little different, but I just try to lead by example more than anything."

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Seguin returns for Stars against Coyotes

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Wild visit Kings, look to extend point streak

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day

GM meetings, Predators’ recent success discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Celebrini, Smith among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Ovechkin hopes Matthews scores 70 goals this season with Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL ‘in a good place,’ Bettman says; GM meetings conclude

NHL watching closely as Coyotes pursue land for new Phoenix arena

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 20

Pluses, minuses for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Wild-Kings

Guhle learning to deal with ‘ups and downs’ for Canadiens

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Avalanche additions at Trade Deadline enjoying seamless transition, GM says 

Woll ‘in good place mentally’ for Maple Leafs, will likely start against Capitals

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks defeat Sabres