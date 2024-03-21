Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle has been a steadying presence during what has been an up-and-down season for the Seattle Kraken.
The 33-year-old forward is fourth on the Kraken with 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-7 rating in 63 games. He played in his 1,000th NHL game in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 12.
“I think you just watch him play, watch him off the ice, what he does to get prepared and get ready for a game, he's a true pro,” Kraken forward Tye Kartye said. “So I think, just from watching what he does, you can learn a lot.
“He’s been around for a long time. He knows how to operate.”
With Seattle (28-27-12) set to face Vegas again on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN), coach Dave Hakstol is relying on Eberle to help the team stay confident amidst a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).
“I believe he's a really good role model for young guys coming in,” Hakstol said. “He's able to calm things down when maybe a younger guy needs an ear, and they’re able to get a little bit of advice from his past experiences.”