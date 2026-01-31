NHL Status Report: Kopitar to return from injury for Kings against Flyers

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris (upper body) and Jacob Bryson (upper body) participated in the morning skate and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS). Norris, who hasn’t played since Jan. 14, has been limited to 19 games this season; the forward has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). Bryson, a defenseman, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games. He has been out since Jan. 22. … Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is "going to miss a little bit of time" because of a lower-body injury, but there has been no determination yet whether the goalie will be available to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen will be reevaluated in one week. The 26-year-old was injured during the first period of a 7-4 win at Toronto on Tuesday. Luukkonen is 11-7-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .903 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts). "We really haven't talked about [the Olympics] yet,” Ruff said. We don't want to rule it out or rule it however we have to rule it. Let's just see where we get by early next week."