NHL Status Report: Kopitar to return from injury for Kings against Flyers
Ullmark will start for Senators; Nylander may be back for Maple Leafs
Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar will return from an upper-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1). The center and Kings captain missed 11 games after he was injured during a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 5. Kopitar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 37 games this season, which he’s said will be his last in the NHL. … Alex Turcotte (upper body) was placed on injured reserve; he has been out since Jan. 24.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark will make his first start since Dec. 27 when the Senators host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, MSG). The goalie took a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons on Dec. 28 and has served as the backup the past two games. Ullmark is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (groin) could return at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP). The forward, who has missed seven games, said "yeah" when asked Friday if he was ready to return. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games and was selected to represent Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. “Missed so many games this year, most I've ever missed, so it's been very tough not being out there every night and playing," Nylander said. "So, it will be nice to hopefully be out there tomorrow night. ... I feel like when the schedule started getting crazy is when I kind of got hurt. So, I had like two weeks off, I played a week, and now two weeks off. So, I haven't really been in the thick of it yet, but coming back from Olympic break, I'll feel it for sure.”
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha are expected to miss the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury. The forwards did not travel for the start of a two-game road trip, which ends at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Lindholm missed a 6-3 win against the Flyers on Thursday, and Zacha left in the second period of that game. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each is day to day and that the injuries aren’t serious enough to affect either player for the Olympics, with play beginning Feb. 11. Lindholm is set to represent Sweden and Zacha will suit up for Team Czechia.
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris (upper body) and Jacob Bryson (upper body) participated in the morning skate and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS). Norris, who hasn’t played since Jan. 14, has been limited to 19 games this season; the forward has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). Bryson, a defenseman, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games. He has been out since Jan. 22. … Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is "going to miss a little bit of time" because of a lower-body injury, but there has been no determination yet whether the goalie will be available to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen will be reevaluated in one week. The 26-year-old was injured during the first period of a 7-4 win at Toronto on Tuesday. Luukkonen is 11-7-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .903 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts). "We really haven't talked about [the Olympics] yet,” Ruff said. We don't want to rule it out or rule it however we have to rule it. Let's just see where we get by early next week."
Florida Panthers
Anton Lundell could return against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3) after missing a 5-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and did play in the third period of that game after sustaining an upper-body injury on a hit along the boards late in the second. Lundell has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games this season.
New York Islanders
Casey Cizikas is expected to be back in the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN). The Islanders forward missed a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday because of an illness. … Calum Ritchie (lower body) did not participate in the morning skate and will miss his fourth straight game. Ritchie, a forward, hasn’t played since a 5-0 loss to the Sabres on Jan. 24. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Ritchie is not expected to play again until after the Olympic break.