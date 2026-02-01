Josi breaks tie late in 3rd, Predators edge Islanders to end 3-game skid

Josi, who also had an assist, gave Nashville a 4-3 lead after beating Ilya Sorokin glove side from the high slot for his 200th NHL goal.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, and Matthew Wood also had a goal and an assist for the Predators (25-23-6), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2) and five of six (1-3-2). Juuse Saros made 27 saves.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Schaefer and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (30-20-5), who had won three straight and four of six. Sorokin made 38 saves.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 1:29 of the first period. Saros saved an Anthony Duclair slot shot before Barzal knocked the puck out of the air, off the left post, and off Saros’ blocker and in.

Schaefer extended it to 2-0 at 5:57. He skated deep into the left face-off circle before he beat Saros low glove side with a semi-toe drag wrist shot.

Forsberg’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 when he beat Sorokin over the blocker from just inside the right circle.

Wood tied it 2-2 at 12:53 after he wired a one-timer from the slot off the blocker-side post and. Schaefer turned the puck over behind his net before Jonathan Marchessault found him cutting in unguarded.

At 16:11 of the first period, Jonathan Marchessault was given a minor penalty for hooking and a 10-minute misconduct.

Sorokin denied Erik Haula’s five-hole try on a short-handed breakaway at 17:19 before reaching out to get his blocker on Josi’s rebound try a second later, at 17:20.

Pageau gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 7:21 of the second period. Pageau’s initial try was blocked by Brady Skjei’s skate before he put in the loose puck.

Forsberg’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 14:11. Wood found him at the glove-side post, beating Sorokin glove side.

Michael Bunting looked to have a wide-open net, but Sorokin sprawled, getting his glove on the shot to keep the game tied at 15:50.

Sorokin stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced in the second period.

Tony DeAngelo appeared to score at 1:10 of the third period, but the goal was immediately waved off after Anthony Duclair knocked Saros down. The Islanders challenged, but the call on the ice was upheld after video review.

Saros got the left pad on an Emil Heineman shot with five seconds to play in the third for the 4-3 final.