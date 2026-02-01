Flames edge Sharks to end 5-game skid

Joel Farabee scored short-handed in the third period, and Matvei Gridin also scored for the Flames (22-26-6), who had lost five games in a row (0-3-2). Dustin Wolf made 23 saves to improve his career record against the Sharks to 9-2-0.

Will Smith and Adam Gaudette scored for the Sharks (27-22-4), who have lost two in a row. Alex Nedeljkovic made 39 saves.

Farabee scored his first goal in 11 games at 6:53 of the third period to put Calgary up 3-2. Mikael Backlund’s initial shot missed the net, but bounced right back to Farabee, who backhanded the puck through Nedeljkovic’s legs from his position at the right post.

With 6:24 to play in the third and the Sharks on a power play, Wolf slid across his crease to make a blocker save to stop a snap shot by Smith. He then made a left pad save on a shot from the slot by Macklin Celebrini with 21 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

Smith made it 1-0 at 3:11 of the first period on the power play, one-timing a cross-crease pass from Alexander Wennberg past Wolf’s glove.

Frost pulled the Flames even at 1-1 at 14:44 with a goal on a two-man advantage. Nedeljkovic stopped Matt Coronato’s initial shot, but the rebound bounced out front to Frost, who lifted the puck past the Sharks goalie.

Gaudette scored for the third game in a row to put San Jose up 2-1 at 1:21 of the second period. On his third attempt, William Eklund was able to get a pass over to Gaudette, who snapped a shot to the short side past Wolf.

Gridin tied it 2-2 for the Flames at 6:59, taking a pass from Frost at the top of the right circle and letting go a wrist shot that beat Nedeljkovic to the short side for his second NHL goal in his 11th game.