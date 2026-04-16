Golden Knights clinch Pacific Division with win against Kraken

Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist, and Shea Theodore and Mitch Marner scored for the Golden Knights (39-26-17), who finished the regular season with a 10-game point streak (7-0-3). Jack Eichel had two assists and Carter Hart made 22 saves.

The Golden Knights will play the Utah Mammoth in the Western Conference First Round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Utah secured the first wild-card spot on Tuesday.

Shane Wright scored, and Nikke Koko made 22 saves for the Kraken (34-36-11), who are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

Wright gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 2:24 into the second period, scoring from in front after Jani Nyman’s pass from below the goal line deflected off Hart’s pad.

Theodore tied the game 1-1 at 17:35 when his wrist shot from the top of the left circle snuck underneath Kokko’s glove after Nic Dowd won the face-off draw.

Marner scored the go-ahead goal with a redirection in the high slot of Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point to make it 2-1 at 1:23 of the third period.

Smith roofed a one-timer from Rasmus Andersson at 12:01 of the third period to extend the lead to 3-1. He added a second goal at 16:36 to push it to 4-1, tapping in a loose puck from the right of the crease with the extra attacker on for a delayed penalty.