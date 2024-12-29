Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 2:15 of overtime for the Seattle Kraken, who rallied from three goals down late in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday.
Kraken rally with 3 late goals, defeat Canucks in OT
Dunn's 2nd of game wins it at 2:15; Schwartz also scores twice for Seattle
Dunn, who also had an assist, beat Thatcher Demko under his blocker after the Canucks turned it over on an odd-man rush in the offensive zone, creating what looked to be a 2-on-0 with Dunn and Chandler Stephenson as they skated into Vancouver's zone.
“Honestly, it was kind of a blackout,” said Dunn, a defenseman. “I don't think I've ever had a breakaway in my life, so I saw Chandler behind me and I'm like, ‘Maybe this is going to be a little easier, maybe I just drop it to him,’ and he said, ‘It's all you,’ so pressure was on me. I beat the goalie in the same spot earlier in the third period, so I just tried to do the same thing and got a great result.”
Jaden Schwartz scored twice late in the third, Matty Beniers got his first goal in 20 games, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken (16-19-2), who ended a five-game losing streak.
“We've dug a lot of holes for ourselves these past few games, and to respond that way, that win feels really good,” Dunn said.
Brock Boeser scored twice, Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Demko made 24 saves for the Canucks (17-10-8), who have one win in their past five games (1-1-3).
“Honestly, it's pretty devastating,” DeBrusk said. “We should never be losing that game, let alone letting it get to overtime. But it just goes to show, there's a couple bad bounces and a resilient team over there. You’ve got to give them credit, but it just reinforces the focus we have to have no matter what the score is. ... Anytime that we have a two-goal lead there late, that's got to be automatic.”
Vancouver played without defenseman Quinn Hughes and center Elias Pettersson, who are each day to day with an undisclosed injury.
“We were pretty good for 55 minutes,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We needed a couple of composure plays. We didn't get them. I'm sure that some of the guys feel bad. And we did a lot of good things. ... We needed somebody to calm the waters down a little bit."
Schwartz made it 4-2 at 15:15 of the third period, scoring with a shot from below the goal line that banked in off Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen.
Dunn cut it to 4-3 at 18:48 with Grubauer pulled for the extra skater. He stole a clearing attempt from Carson Soucy in the slot and quickly shot over Demko’s blocker from the right hash marks.
Schwartz then scored 22 seconds later to tie it 4-4. He drove to the net and converted his own rebound in the crease while falling to the ice.
It was his 500th NHL point (207 goals, 293 assists) in his 767th game.
“Jaden, for his 499th and 500th point in the National Hockey League, stepped up at an obviously critical time in the game, critical time for the team,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “The second goal gets us back into the mindset of where you have a chance to win this thing, and then we score the third goal, there's 1:12 left on the clock, and the mindset of him taking it to the net, going to the cage and doing whatever he can to get us the goal, it was huge.”
Boeser put the Canucks ahead 1-0 during a 4-on-3 power play at 16:03 of the first period. Grubauer slid across and got his glove arm on DeBrusk’s shot from the bottom of the right circle, but the puck bounced up and landed behind him in the crease, where Boeser knocked it in.
Beniers tied it 1-1 at 1:18 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the circles that went in off the glove of Demko.
It was his first goal since Nov. 14.
“Just shoot," Beniers said. "Just get pucks to the net and things happen like that."
Conor Garland put the Canucks back in front 2-1 at 8:36. After exiting the penalty box, he took a stretch pass from Teddy Blueger, skated in on a partial breakaway and beat Grubauer five-hole with a slap shot from inside the top of the right circle.
Boeser made it 3-1 at 15:14 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Soucy.
DeBrusk pushed it to 4-1 at 3:09 of the third period, roofing a shot over Grubauer's right shoulder after J.T. Miller sent him in alone from the blue line.
Dakota Joshua appeared to make it 5-1 just 20 seconds later, but a video review confirmed that he batted the puck in illegally.
“We're looking pretty dismal at 5-1 and get the no goal on the glove in, and I thought we used it as a little bit of a wake-up call,” Bylsma said. “Just the way we came back, time was dwindling down, but the effort should build a lot of confidence in the guys.”
NOTES: It was the Kraken's NHL-leading fifth multigoal comeback win this season. They also became just the third team in NHL history to win a regular-season game after trailing by three goals in the final five minutes, joining the San Jose Sharks (Oct. 28, 2024) and Montreal Canadiens (March 15, 2014). ... Seattle’s No. 1 goalie Joey Daccord missed the game and is day to day with “bumps and bruises,” according to Bylsma. Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky also missed the game and is day to day because of an illness. Bylsma was “fairly optimistic” that both would be available on Monday against the Utah Hockey Club. ... Tocchet said he hopes to have an update on Hughes and Pettersson after practice on Sunday.