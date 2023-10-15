Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis (1-0-1), which lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Robert Thomas scored the only goal in the third round of the shootout for St. Louis in its home opener.

Jaden Schwartz scored, and Joey Daccord made 25 saves for the Kraken, who have started the season with three straight losses (0-2-1) for the first time.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, tipping in Oliver Bjorkstrand’s point shot.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 7:49 on a give-and-go with Thomas.

Binnington made saves in the shootout on Matty Beniers, Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle to end it.

The Kraken had a goal waved off at 12:36 of the first period after the Blues challenged for goaltender interference. It was determined that Jared McCann impaired Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Vince Dunn’s goal with a stick to the face mask.

It was St. Louis' second successful challenge in as many games. The Blues won a challenged offside call in the first period Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return for the final two periods when he was shoved into the boards behind the Seattle net by defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.