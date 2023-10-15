Latest News

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Alfredsson rejoins Senators in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Binnington makes 30 saves for St. Louis; Schwartz scores for Seattle

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 30 saves, then stopped all three shootout attempts for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis (1-0-1), which lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Robert Thomas scored the only goal in the third round of the shootout for St. Louis in its home opener.

Jaden Schwartz scored, and Joey Daccord made 25 saves for the Kraken, who have started the season with three straight losses (0-2-1) for the first time.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, tipping in Oliver Bjorkstrand’s point shot.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 7:49 on a give-and-go with Thomas.

Binnington made saves in the shootout on Matty Beniers, Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle to end it.

The Kraken had a goal waved off at 12:36 of the first period after the Blues challenged for goaltender interference. It was determined that Jared McCann impaired Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Vince Dunn’s goal with a stick to the face mask.

It was St. Louis' second successful challenge in as many games. The Blues won a challenged offside call in the first period Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return for the final two periods when he was shoved into the boards behind the Seattle net by defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.