Wright scores in OT, Kraken rally to defeat Blues

Chandler Stephenson tied it 3-3 at 19:58 of the third period when his long-distance wrist shot beat Hofer through traffic. The goal was upheld after a League-initiated review for potential goalie interference.

“We were certain on the bench that we were going to win the game because the criteria for goalie interference is first, the player has to be in the blue paint,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. "Then he has to impede the goalie from playing his position. His left skate hits our goalie's stick, and when he hits the goalie's stick, his arm has to come in. He cannot use his blocker because of [Jordan] Eberle's foot hitting his stick and turning his arm in. The puck goes in on the blocker side. For us, it meets all the criteria for goalie interference.”

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and Ryker Evans had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (7-3-4), who are 3-1-2 in their past six games. Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves in his second start of the season.

Dylan Holloway, Dalibor Dvorsky and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (5-8-3), who are 2-1-1 in their past four. Hofer made 26 saves.

“First period, I thought we were really good,” Holloway said. “Second period, we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit, and third period, I thought we were playing stingy hockey and guys are battling and trying to get that two points. There’s a lot of good from that game, but also a lot of stuff we need to work on.”

Holloway made it 1-0 at 5:30 of the first period when he intercepted Ryan Winterton’s outlet pass through the middle of the ice and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot from the high slot.