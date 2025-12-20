Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (12-14-6) at SHARKS (17-15-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Kakko will play on the top line after the Kraken traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Kraken coach Lane Lambert said Montour is not with the team during its four-game road trip. ... Dickinson will return for the Sharks after being a healthy scratch for two games, and Skinner will play after being a healthy scratch against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Cardwell will be scratched to make room for Skinner. ... Liljegren, a defenseman, was injured during the morning skate and will not play.

