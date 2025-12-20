Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

KRAKEN (12-14-6) at SHARKS (17-15-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
Kakko will play on the top line after the Kraken traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Kraken coach Lane Lambert said Montour is not with the team during its four-game road trip. ... Dickinson will return for the Sharks after being a healthy scratch for two games, and Skinner will play after being a healthy scratch against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Cardwell will be scratched to make room for Skinner. ... Liljegren, a defenseman, was injured during the morning skate and will not play.