Beniers has goal, assist for Kraken in victory against Flyers

Grubauer gets 1st NHL win since Dec. 30; Philadelphia drops 3rd in row

SEA@PHI: Beniers' effort pays off with amazing goal in 2nd

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Tye Kartye, Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken (27-33-4), who won for the second time in six games (2-4-0).

It was Grubauer’s first NHL victory since Dec. 30, a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club. He was placed on waivers by Seattle on Jan. 29 and sent to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, where he was 5-2-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in seven games.

Grubauer had not started for the Kraken since Jan. 28, when he allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers (27-29-8), who went 0-for-5 on the power play in their third straight loss. Samuel Ersson made 28 saves.

Tippett gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 19:28 of the first period when he drove wide around Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans and scored on the forehand.

Kartye tied it 1-1 at 10:11 of the second period, wheeling out from behind the net and scoring from the right face-off circle. It was the forward's first game since Feb. 8, and his first goal since Dec. 5.

Seattle took the lead with two goals in the final 1:03 of the second.

Beniers made it 2-1 at 18:57 when he cut to the net and scored with the teams skating 4-on-4. Then, with Seattle skating short-handed, Stephenson stole the puck from Sean Couturier at center ice, broke in alone and beat Ersson past his blocker at 19:38 to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead.

Montour scored at 3:55 of third period with a one-timer from the right point for the 4-1 final.

Philadelphia was held to four shots on goal in the third.

