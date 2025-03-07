Kraken at Flyers projected lineups

KRAKEN (26-33-4) at FLYERS (27-28-8)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Michael Eyssimont -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Cale Fleury

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Givani Smith

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken traded defenseman Brandon Tanev to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... The Flyers traded forward Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Los Angeles Kings and defenseman Erik Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche. ... Smith was acquired from the Avalanche in the Johnson trade but it's unlikely the forward will play. … Philadelphia sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and recalled Andrae, Lycksell and Abols from the AHL.