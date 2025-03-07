Kraken at Flyers projected lineups

KRAKEN (26-33-4) at FLYERS (27-28-8)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Michael Eyssimont -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Cale Fleury
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Givani Smith
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken traded defenseman Brandon Tanev to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... The Flyers traded forward Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Los Angeles Kings and defenseman Erik Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche. ... Smith was acquired from the Avalanche in the Johnson trade but it's unlikely the forward will play. … Philadelphia sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and recalled Andrae, Lycksell and Abols from the AHL.