Kraken at Senators projected lineups

KRAKEN (2-0-1) at SENATORS (1-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Senators projected lineup
Michael Amadio -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)
Status report
Grubauer could make his season debut. ... Stephenson was on the second line during practice Thursday, moving Wright down to the third line. … Kaliyev was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not hold a morning skate after losing 8-4 at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.