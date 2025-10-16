Kraken at Senators projected lineups

KRAKEN (2-0-1) at SENATORS (1-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Senators projected lineup

Michael Amadio -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)

Status report

Grubauer could make his season debut. ... Stephenson was on the second line during practice Thursday, moving Wright down to the third line. … Kaliyev was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not hold a morning skate after losing 8-4 at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

