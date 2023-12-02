Kraken at Senators

KRAKEN (8-10-6) at SENATORS (8-10-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Alexander Wennberg -- Andrew Poturalski
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Marian Studenic -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- William Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Max McCormick
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen
Jakob Chychrun -- Jake Sanderson
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate with seven skaters, including Tanev, a forward who remains day to day. ... Burakovsky, a forward who hasn’t played since Oct. 21, skated Saturday, but his return is not imminent. … Schwartz, a center, will be out approximately six weeks after being injured in a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … McCormick, a forward was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday, but likely will be a healthy scratch. … The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.