Kraken at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (8-10-6) at SENATORS (8-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alexander Wennberg -- Andrew Poturalski

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Marian Studenic -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- William Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Max McCormick

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun -- Jake Sanderson

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate with seven skaters, including Tanev, a forward who remains day to day. ... Burakovsky, a forward who hasn’t played since Oct. 21, skated Saturday, but his return is not imminent. … Schwartz, a center, will be out approximately six weeks after being injured in a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … McCormick, a forward was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday, but likely will be a healthy scratch. … The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Latest News

NHL betting odds for December 2 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 2
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
CHL notebook Oilers goalie prospect Nathaniel Day prospering

CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Day prospering after slow start to season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 2

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs take on Bruins, look for 5th straight home win
Brian Murphy integrity as nhl official led to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Murphy's integrity as on-ice official paved way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
San Jose Sharks New Jersey Devils game recap December 1

Granlund's 3 points help Sharks defeat Devils for 1st road win
Ottawa Senators Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 1

Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Senators
NHL Buzz news and notes December 1

NHL Buzz: Schwartz expected to be out 6 weeks for Kraken
New Jersey Devils Dougie Hamilton playing status

Hamilton out indefinitely for Devils after surgery for torn pectoral muscle
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 1 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 1
Brendan Smith suspended two games for slashing Travis Konecny

Smith suspended 2 games for actions in Devils game
Travis Konecny fined for cross-checking Brendan Smith

Konecny fined maximum for action in Flyers game