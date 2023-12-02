Kraken at Senators

KRAKEN (8-10-6) at SENATORS (8-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alexander Wennberg -- Andrew Poturalski

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Marian Studenic -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- William Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Max McCormick

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun -- Jake Sanderson

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate with seven skaters, including Tanev, a forward who remains day to day. ... Burakovsky, a forward who hasn’t played since Oct. 21, skated Saturday, but his return is not imminent. … Schwartz, a center, will be out approximately six weeks after being injured in a 4-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … McCormick, a forward was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday, but likely will be a healthy scratch. … The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.