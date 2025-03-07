Forsberg scores 2, Predators hold off Kraken

Stamkos gets 2 assists for Nashville; Eyssimont has goal in Seattle debut

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg scored twice for the Nashville Predators in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Brady Skjei, Michael McCarron and Luke Evangelista also scored for the Predators (23-32-7), who have won consecutive games. Steven Stamkos had two assists and Juuse Saros made 22 saves.

Michael Eyssimont scored in his debut for the Kraken (26-33-4), who have lost four of their past five. Joey Daccord made 29 saves.

Adam Larsson gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead 32 seconds into the first period on a backhand shot on a rebound from the left circle. Vince Dunn took the original shot from the point.

Forsberg scored for the Predators to make it 1-1 at 7:15 on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Colton Sissons. Dunn slipped and lost the puck to Sissons, who found Forsberg by himself in the slot.

Skjei gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:33 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point on a pass from Stamkos.

Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 5:48 on a passing attempt that went in off of Kraken forward Shane Wright.

McCarron gave the Predators a 4-1 lead at 19:51 on a wraparound attempt. Ozzy Wiesblatt had the primary assist for his first NHL point in his fourth game.

Jared McCann scored on the power play for the Kraken to make it 4-2 at 13:31 of the third period on a slap shot from the left circle.

Evangelista added an empty-net goal to make it 5-2 at 17:15.

Michael Eyssimont scored for the Kraken to make it 5-3 at 18:14 on a redirection. The forward was traded to the Kraken from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday in a three-team deal that also involved the Detroit Red Wings.

