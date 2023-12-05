Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hand Kraken 5th straight loss

Montembeault makes 32 saves, Anderson has 2 points for Montreal

Recap: Kraken at Canadiens 12.4.23

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan scored twice, and the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre on Monday.

Monahan, Josh Anderson and Tanner Pearson each ended lengthy goal droughts, and Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for Montreal (11-11-3), which took a 3-0 lead for just the second time this season.

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for Seattle (8-12-6), which lost its fifth straight (0-4-1).

Monahan ended a 14-game goal drought and put Montreal up 1-0 at 4:03 of the first period with his first goal since Nov 2. Monahan redirected Anderson’s pass into an open net from the left post after Jake Evans forced a turnover by Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

Pearson made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second with his first goal since Oct. 23. Pearson had gone 19 games without a goal before he slammed in a rebound of Christian Dvorak’s shot from the left side.

Monahan scored his second of the game on a power play at 6:58 to push it to 3-0 with a shot past Grubauer from the slot off Nick Suzuki’s pass from behind the goal line.

McCann cut it to 3-1 at 14:05 with his team-leading 12th goal on a shot past Montembeault’s glove from the right side.

Dunn drew Seattle to within 3-2 at 4:49 of the third with a slap shot from the point just under the crossbar on a power play.

Anderson scored his first goal of the season, flipping the puck the length of the ice into an empty net with 32 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

