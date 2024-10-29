Kraken at Canadiens projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Logan Mailloux
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Fleury, a defenseman, and Hayden, a center, each was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday as depth for the Kraken's five-game road trip. ... Slafkovsky will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. … Harvey-Pinard took part in the morning skate Tuesday. The forward skated in a noncontact jersey. … Guhle and Barron skated as a defense pair; neither will play Tuesday but each is expected to join Montreal for its upcoming two-game road trip, at the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.