Kraken at Canadiens projected lineups

KRAKEN (4-4-1) at CANADIENS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Logan Mailloux

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Fleury, a defenseman, and Hayden, a center, each was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday as depth for the Kraken's five-game road trip. ... Slafkovsky will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. … Harvey-Pinard took part in the morning skate Tuesday. The forward skated in a noncontact jersey. … Guhle and Barron skated as a defense pair; neither will play Tuesday but each is expected to join Montreal for its upcoming two-game road trip, at the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

