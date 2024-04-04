Moore scores hat trick, Kings defeat Kraken to gain in wild card

Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists, and Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist for the Kings (39-25-11), who ended a three-game losing streak. Viktor Arvidsson had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Los Angeles pulled within one point of the Nashville Predators for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Kings also moved five points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card.

The Kraken (31-31-13) were eliminated from playoff contention. Andre Burakovsky scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

“We’re playing for other things here,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’re disappointed with the outcome today. We left some of our effort on the table. Again, I don’t think our effort was poor, but we left too much in the tank here today.”

Adrian Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 9:24 of the first period, chipping in a pass from Arvidsson in the slot on a power play.