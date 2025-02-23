Daccord makes 26 saves, Kraken edge Panthers

McCann breaks tie in 3rd for Seattle; Tkachuk misses game with injury for Florida

Kraken at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Joey Daccord made 26 saves, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Kaapo Kakko and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (25-29-4). Shane Wright had two assists.

Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida (34-21-3). Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead at 7:03 of the third period. McCann sent a wrist shot from the left circle that went off the stick of Bobrovsky and into the back of the net.

Kakko gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 6:32 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Matty Beniers on a power play, putting a shot between the skates of Bobrovsky.

Florida tied the score 1-1 at 11:37 of the second period. Anton Lundell sent a shot to a hard-charging Luostarinen at the net, who went top shelf.

Florida appeared to take a 2-1 lead at 16:55 of the second on a goal by Mackie Samoskevich. Seattle challenged and video review determined that Evan Rodrigues interfered with Daccord.

Matthew Tkachuk did not play for the Panthers because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Seattle captain Jordan Eberle returned to the lineup for the first time since he had pelvic surgery in November. The forward, who missed 40 games, had two shots on goal in 14:03 of ice time.

