Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ EDM – 3:08 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined that Seattle’s John Hayden interfered with Stuart Skinner by pushing his pad, which caused the covered puck to become loose prior to it entering the net. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.3, which states in part, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

