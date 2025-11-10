DeSmith makes 30 saves, Stars defeat Kraken

Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (9-4-3), who have points in four of the past five games (3-1-1) to go 6-1-3 in their past 10 games. Miro Heiskanen had two assists, marking the third consecutive game he has recorded two or more assists (four assists Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim; two assists Nov. 8 vs. Nashville).

Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle (7-4-4), who are 2-2-1 in the past five games. Matt Murray made 22 saves.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:15 in the first period, deflecting Adam Larsson's shot from the point in front and over the right shoulder of DeSmith.

Johnston tied it 1-1 at 4:24 with a snap shot at the top of the crease on the power play. The goal extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists, nine points).

Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 19:26 when he slipped the puck through the skates of Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren on the rush and backhanded it under a sprawling Murray.

DeSmith made a pad stop on a shot from the low slot by Kraken forward Mason Marchment at 16:04 in the third period to keep the Stars in the lead. Marchment played 17:56 and has four shots on goal in his first game against Dallas since he was traded by the team to Seattle over the summer.