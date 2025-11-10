DALLAS -- Casey DeSmith made 30 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Sunday.
DeSmith makes 30 saves, Stars defeat Kraken
Johnston scores to extend point streak to 5 for Dallas, which is 6-1-3 in past 10 games
Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (9-4-3), who have points in four of the past five games (3-1-1) to go 6-1-3 in their past 10 games. Miro Heiskanen had two assists, marking the third consecutive game he has recorded two or more assists (four assists Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim; two assists Nov. 8 vs. Nashville).
Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle (7-4-4), who are 2-2-1 in the past five games. Matt Murray made 22 saves.
Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:15 in the first period, deflecting Adam Larsson's shot from the point in front and over the right shoulder of DeSmith.
Johnston tied it 1-1 at 4:24 with a snap shot at the top of the crease on the power play. The goal extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists, nine points).
Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 19:26 when he slipped the puck through the skates of Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren on the rush and backhanded it under a sprawling Murray.
DeSmith made a pad stop on a shot from the low slot by Kraken forward Mason Marchment at 16:04 in the third period to keep the Stars in the lead. Marchment played 17:56 and has four shots on goal in his first game against Dallas since he was traded by the team to Seattle over the summer.