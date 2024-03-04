Kraken at Flames

KRAKEN (26-23-11) at FLAMES (30-25-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Alex Wennberg, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- MacKenzie Weegar

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg, a forward, will not play because of "trade-related issues," coach Dave Hakstol said. ... Burakovsky, who has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision. ... Grubauer is expected to make his fourth straight start. ...Zary, a forward, sustained an injury in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and is day to day. In a related move, Coronato, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, but will not play. … Oesterle is likely to play in place of Gilbert after being a healthy scratch for 12 straight.