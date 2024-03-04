Kraken at Flames

KRAKEN (26-23-11) at FLAMES (30-25-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Alex Wennberg, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryker Evans
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- MacKenzie Weegar
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Matt Coronato, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)
Status report
Wennberg, a forward, will not play because of "trade-related issues," coach Dave Hakstol said. ... Burakovsky, who has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision. ... Grubauer is expected to make his fourth straight start. ...Zary, a forward, sustained an injury in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and is day to day. In a related move, Coronato, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, but will not play. … Oesterle is likely to play in place of Gilbert after being a healthy scratch for 12 straight.