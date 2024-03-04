Kraken at Flames

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (26-23-11) at FLAMES (30-25-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Alex Wennberg, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- MacKenzie Weegar

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg, a forward, will not play because of "trade-related issues," coach Dave Hakstol said. ... Burakovsky, who has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision. ... Grubauer is expected to make his fourth straight start. ...Zary, a forward, sustained an injury in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and is day to day. In a related move, Coronato, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, but will not play. … Oesterle is likely to play in place of Gilbert after being a healthy scratch for 12 straight.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kuznetsov clears waivers, loaned to AHL by Capitals

Ott’s son takes full advantage of moment on big screen

NHL Trade Buzz: Wennberg to be held out by Kraken against Flames

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Novak signs 3-year, $10.5 million contract with Predators

Hayes ready for 'fun night' in return to Philadelphia with Blues

NHL Buzz: Eichel game-time decision for Golden Knights against Blue Jackets

Josi of Predators leads 3 Stars of Week

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon eyes 10-game point streak for Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

Larkin out 2 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 4

Women in Hockey: Blake Bolden

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Ecclestone, original Blues forward, dies at 76, played in 3 Stanley Cup Finals

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces MacKinnon, Ovechkin

Panthers show off ‘playoff atmosphere’ in win against Red Wings