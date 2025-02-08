Kraken at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (23-29-4) at FLAMES (26-21-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Ilya Solovyov -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are likely to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Evans, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Coronato will be elevated to the Flames top line with Huberdeau and Kadri. ... Hunt will make his season debut on a line alongside Backlund and Coleman. ... Solovyov will also make his season debut, on the top defense pair with Andersson; Solovyov will play in place of Hanley, a defenseman who will not be available with he and his wife awaiting the birth of their second child.

