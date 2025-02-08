Kraken at Flames projected lineups

KRAKEN (23-29-4) at FLAMES (26-21-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Dryden Hunt
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Ilya Solovyov -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken are likely to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Evans, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Coronato will be elevated to the Flames top line with Huberdeau and Kadri. ... Hunt will make his season debut on a line alongside Backlund and Coleman. ... Solovyov will also make his season debut, on the top defense pair with Andersson; Solovyov will play in place of Hanley, a defenseman who will not be available with he and his wife awaiting the birth of their second child.