Kraken at Ducks projected lineups

KRAKEN (13-14-6) at DUCKS (21-13-2)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Leo Carlsson (lower body)
Status report
Montour will be out four weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 16. ... Catton has been skating in a regular jersey since Saturday. The forward has been out since Dec. 6. ... Grubauer was in the starter's net at the morning skate, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert did not confirm his starting goalie afterwards. … Carlsson, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. He's day to day, but Ducks coach Joel Quenneville expects him to return at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Granlund will center the top line, and Harkins will play after being a healthy scratch for nine games.