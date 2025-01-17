Laughton fined maximum for actions in Flyers game

Forward penalized $5,000 for cross-checking Islanders forward Tsyplakov

Laughton_PHI_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov during NHL Game No. 712 in New York on Thursday, Jan. 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 15:30 of the third period. Laughton was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

