Laughton fined maximum for actions in Flyers game

NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov during NHL Game No. 712 in New York on Thursday, Jan. 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 15:30 of the third period. Laughton was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.