Schneider, retired NHL goalie, to join NHL Network on-air lineup

SECAUCUS, NJ (November 8, 2023) – NHL Network™ today announced that Cory Schneider, a 13-year NHL® All-Star goaltender, and Alexa Landestoy, a reporter and host of Washington Capitals coverage on Monumental Sports Network, have joined NHL Network's on-air lineup.

Schneider, who joined as a guest analyst at the beginning of this season, will contribute across NHL Network's studio programming, beginning tomorrow, November 9 on NHL Tonight™ alongside Tony Luftman and E.J. Hradek. Landestoy joins as a new host, making her debut on On The Fly, NHL Network's nightly recap program, tonight, November 8 alongside Mike Kelly at 12:30 a.m. ET. In addition to her new NHL Network role, Landestoy will continue her on-air work with Monumental Sports Network, while Schneider will continue to contribute to MSG Networks' hockey coverage.

"I am thrilled to be joining the NHL Network team," said Schneider. "I have watched many hours of their programming over my playing career and am excited to be joining the many talented members that work here."

"It's a dream come true joining NHL Network's amazing team," said Landestoy. "I've seen first-hand how special the NHL is from covering the Washington Capitals and now I couldn't be more excited to add to my role and cover the league as a whole! I'm a fan at heart and can't wait to get to work!"

"We're always looking for fresh energy and new perspectives, so it's a thrill to bring Cory and Alexa to the team," said Josh Bernstein, NHL Network Vice President of Production. "You can never have enough goalie insight, and the fact that we're able to add Cory's astute knowledge to the mix is a perfect fit for us. And having Alexa part of On The Fly, one of our most important programs, is a fantastic addition. She's going to fit right in and be able to deliver the night's best action in an entertaining and informative way."

Schneider joins NHL Network following his retirement in September 2023, after spending his final season with the New York Islanders (2021-22), seven with the New Jersey Devils (2013-2020), and starting his career with the Vancouver Canucks (2008-13).

Across his 410 career games played, Schneider tallied 171 wins and a .918 save percentage. For the 2010-11 season, Schneider was awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy, as the goaltender with the fewest goals scored against during regular season play. Schneider was named an All-Star for his 2015-2016 season, posting a .924 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA. Drafted in the first round with the 26th overall pick by the Canucks during the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, the Marblehead, Massachusetts-native played three years at Boston College prior to tending goal in the NHL.

Landestoy has been covering the Capitals as reporter and host of Capitals Pre/Postgame Live for Monumental Sports Network the last four seasons. Prior to her Capitals work, Landestoy was one of the co-hosts of DC Sports Live, a multi-media platform sports talk and entertainment program for then NBC Sports Washington from 2019-20. During that time, Landestoy also worked the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for NBC, hosting the digital update desk from Stamford, CT. For her Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports work, Landestoy was awarded three different Emmy Awards from 2021 – 2022. Before her time in Washington D.C., Landestoy worked as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports Southwest, covering Texas high school football games and the WNBA's Dallas Wings during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. While attending Texas Christian University, Landestoy served as the co-host of Horned Frogs Nation, a weekly show which aired on FOX Sports Southwest, and also served as the TCU Football in-stadium host and reporter during her senior year.

Schneider and Landestoy join 14-year NHL center Brian Boyle, nine-year NHL defenseman Thomas Hickey and Jack Adams Award-winner Bruce Boudreau as the most recent NHL Network broadcaster additions.