Celebrini has 3 points, breaks Sharks single-season record in win against Jets

19-year-old gets goal, 2 assists to pass Thornton with 115 for San Jose

Sharks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists to break the San Jose Sharks single-season points record in a 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

The 19-year-old forward, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, pushed his total to 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists), passing Joe Thornton (114 in 2006-07).

Celebrini recorded his 18th three-point game of the season, tied with Thornton (18 in 2006-07) for the most in a season in franchise history.

William Eklund also had a goal and two assists, Will Smith had a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists for the Sharks (39-35-8), who ended their season with points in three of four (2-1-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

Cole Koepke scored for the Jets (35-35-12), who finished their season with four straight losses. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.

Koepke made it 1-0 Jets at 3:28 of the first period. After chasing down a loose puck from a Sharks misplay in the Winnipeg zone, Koepke scored on a breakaway with a snapshot that beat Nedeljkovic over his blocker.

Igor Chernyshov tied it 1-1 at 6:26, lifting his own rebound over Comrie’s leg at the edge of the crease following a point shot from Eklund. Celebrini had the secondary assist.

Smith made it 2-1 Sharks at 16:54, when Celebrini set him up for a quick catch-and-release shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Collin Graf pushed it to 3-1 at 5:51 of the second period, scoring unassisted when he cut to the middle on the rush and scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

San Jose scored twice in the final two minutes of the second period, when Michael Misa made it 4-1 at 18:01, and Eklund collected his own rebound and tapped it in to make it 5-1 at 19:55.

Celebrini made it 6-1 at 1:14 of the third, scoring his 45th goal of the season with a shot from the left hashmarks and passing Thornton.

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