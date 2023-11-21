Latest News

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks

Defenseman has goal, assist to help Vancouver end 2-game skid

Recap: Sharks at Canucks 11.20.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Monday.

Hughes, who has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during his point streak, leads the NHL with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 19 games.

“It doesn’t really mean much at the end of the day,” Hughes said. “I want to be in the playoffs and be on a successful team and successful organization. We’ve been successful to start the year and have to keep going.”

SJS@VAN: Hughes skates around the zone and snaps one in

Sam Lafferty and J.T. Miller also scored, and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for the Canucks (13-5-1), who had lost two in a row.

“These games test your fortitude in the sense that it’s OK it's 0-0,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “[The Sharks] have played well the last few weeks, they’ve been packing it in. I thought their goalie played well tonight too. You can't get frustrated and you can’t sell the farm on every play. Sometimes it's good to have those games where it's 0-0 halfway through the game.”

Tomas Hertl scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves for the Sharks (3-14-1), who have lost four of their past five games.

“Listen, we've come a long way in two and a half weeks (since a 10-1 loss to Vancouver on Nov. 2) and we're getting there,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “A lot I liked about our game.”

Fabian Zetterlund appeared to give San Jose the lead at 11:10 of the second period when he tapped in a rebound, but Vancouver challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the call was reversed after a video review.

“It's obviously tough, but we just keep going, play our game,” Zetterlund said. “We played way better than the last time we played them, but it's a tough loss.”

Hughes gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 13:07. He skated across the point and down the left wing before scoring with a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle off the far post.

“I can’t get caught being satisfied or happy,” Hughes said. “I think that I’ve been really good at sticking day to day and attacking each day.”

San Jose had a chance to tie it during a five-minute power play late in the second, but Lafferty instead made it 2-0 with one second remaining in the period, jamming in a rebound after Teddy Blueger's backhand from the low slot trickled past Blackwood.

"To get that two-goal cushion, a short-handed goal, it got us some juice,” Tocchet said. “After that we had a bunch of O-zone time, a bunch of guys getting chances.”

SJS@VAN: Lafferty sends a rebound in for a short-handed goal

Lafferty's goal came after he stole the puck from Hertl in the left corner.

“The power play has to be better. It's especially on me,” Hertl said. “I have to make a stronger play and we just can't give up a goal with a second left.”

Hertl was able to score 48 seconds into the third period on the same power play to cut it to 2-1. He swiped a loose puck in the slot over Demko's glove after Calen Addison’s slap shot from the point hit defenseman Tyler Myers.

“From the minute we got the power play, it was slow, stopping at the blue line, not playing fast, bad decisions and then just a bad play in the corner,” Quinn said. “Give them credit, they answered back to start the period, and we still had time to maybe get another one before the penalty expired, but breaking even is not good enough. You’ve got to come out at least one ahead.”

Miller pushed it to 3-1 at 7:10, scoring on his own rebound in front after his tap in was stopped by the right pad of Blackwood.

“[Miller] drives the play. When we're playing a little bit slow or we're not on our game, he demands the puck by going to areas,” Tocchet said. “He drives the play with his attitude and his north style. It’s infectious.”

NOTES: Hughes has scored eight goals in 19 games this season, tying his NHL career high he set in 76 games in 2021-22, and 68 games in 2019-20. ... Miller has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak. ... San Jose has lost 11 straight games to Vancouver (0-8-3). Its last win came on Dec. 14, 2019. ... Sharks forward Nico Sturm did not play (personal reasons). He will also miss their game at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

