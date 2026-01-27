Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (26-21-3) at CANUCKS (17-30-5)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Evander Kane

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Aatu Raty, Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Sherwood and Kurashev each will not play; the forwards took part in the Sharks morning skate and hope to return during a five-game road trip that concludes at the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 4, San Jose's last game before the Olympic break. ... Buium was placed on injured reserve Monday; the defenseman took a puck in the face during the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday but finished the game wearing a full-face shield. ... Boeser also was placed on injured reserve Monday; the forward was injured on a hit by Penguins forward Bryan Rust during the third period Sunday. ... Lekkerimaki and Mancini, a defenseman, each was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Demko will have hip surgery and miss the rest of the season; the goalie has not played since Jan. 10. ... Rossi, out since Dec. 30, had a setback and the forward will not return until after the Olympic break.

