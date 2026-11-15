Video Review: SJS @ UTA – 12:40 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line 

Result: Goal Utah 

Explanation:  The original call on the ice was no goal. The Situation Room initiated a video review and deemed that the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play, therefore they awarded the goal. According to Rule 37.3 (i), apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck.”

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