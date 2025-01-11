Coach’s Challenge: SJS @ UTA – 3:22 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Utah Hockey Club

Explanation: Video review determined that the contact by Utah Hockey Club’s Nick Schmaltz on San Jose’s Alexandar Georgiev impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Clayton Keller’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

