Holloway wins it with 3 seconds left in OT, Blues top Sharks

Holloway took a long stretch pass from Philip Broberg and skated in along the left side, moving the puck forehand to backhand and lifting it into the top shelf over Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic's right shoulder.

Holloway also had an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for the Blues (30-30-11), who are 9-1-2 their past 12 games.

Yaroslav Askarov saved all 11 shots he faced for the Sharks, but left the game at 9:06 of the second period due to an undisclosed injury suffered when Blues forward Nathan Walker was shoved into the net by Vincent Desharnais. Askarov, who had missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury, was replaced by Nedeljkovic, who made 10 saves in relief.

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks (32-31-7), who have lost six straight (0-5-1) and have been outscored 29-12.

Dvorsky ended the scoreless game by making it 1-0 at 17:19 of the second period after Jimmy Snuggerud chipped a puck in to Holloway behind the net. Holloway tried to come out and put a backhand shot on goal, but the puck slipped off his stick to Dvorsky in the slot, who finished the quick snap shot past Nedeljkovic.

Wennberg tied it 1-1 at 5:04 of the third period on a breakout along the left side. He got the puck from William Eklund as he was streaking down the middle of the ice and kicked the puck to his forehand before putting it over the right shoulder of Hofer. Wennberg's goal ended Hofer's shutout streak at 167:30, which dates back to St. Louis' 2-1 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on March 18.