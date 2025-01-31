Montour scores twice, Kraken ease past Sharks

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (23-27-3), who had lost their previous two. Joey Daccord made 26 saves.

“I think [the second period] was just carryover from the first,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “You force other teams into mistakes with your aggression.”

Carl Grundstrom and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Sharks (15-33-3), who have lost seven of their past eight. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who made 20 saves in relief.

“We were slow all night, even in the first,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We weren’t ready.

“We’ve got to skate, we’ve got to be engaged, with and without the puck. We’ve got to play more physical. We did everything wrong tonight.”