Montour scores twice, Kraken ease past Sharks

SEATTLE — Brandon Montour scored twice, and the Seattle Kraken rode a four-goal second period to a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.
“Any time you can score some goals and see them going in, it’s nice,” said Montour, who last scored 20 games ago in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 14. “It’s been a little cold the last… I don’t even know, 15, 20 games. But you keep creating. You get in cold spells, you try to find other ways to help the team. I like where my game’s at, but it’s nice to get a couple.”
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (23-27-3), who had lost their previous two. Joey Daccord made 26 saves.
“I think [the second period] was just carryover from the first,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “You force other teams into mistakes with your aggression.”
Carl Grundstrom and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Sharks (15-33-3), who have lost seven of their past eight. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who made 20 saves in relief.
“We were slow all night, even in the first,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We weren’t ready.
“We’ve got to skate, we’ve got to be engaged, with and without the puck. We’ve got to play more physical. We did everything wrong tonight.”
Stephenson gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 3:55 of the first period, taking Bjorkstrand’s stretch pass at the San Jose blue line and scoring on a breakaway under Askarov’s glove.
“On the first goal against, we were late on a pinch,” Warsofsky said. “We don’t get above the center, something that you learn in training camp. So, mental mistakes, and then we weren’t skating, we weren’t getting above people.”
Grundstrom tied it 1-1 at 17:55 when his give-and-go pass intended for Will Smith deflected off Seattle forward Shane Wright’s skate and past Daccord’s blocker.
Bjorkstrand gave Seattle a 2-1 lead at 2:03 of the second period, batting the puck into an open net behind Askarov after Vince Dunn’s pass deflected off Stephenson’s skate.
“It’s playing on your toes, and that’s what the Bjorkstrand goal, the one that got us going there in the second was,” Bylsma said. “And it just continued after that.”
Montour made it 3-1 at 2:54. He took a feed from Wright at the point, skated down the slot and fired a wrist shot over Askarov’s glove.
“The forecheckers force a turnover, ‘Wrighter’ makes a great play to ‘Monty’,” Bylsma said.
Jaden Schwartz pushed it to 4-1 at 5:58. Jamie Oleksiak found him with a stretch pass as he left the penalty box, and he skated in alone to score through Askarov’s five-hole.
“I think we just get away from our identity as a team,” Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. “We started turning pucks back, we weren’t playing behind them. We kind of go off script, and it’s a snowball effect, at least that’s what happened tonight.”
Montour scored his second of the night to make it 5-1 at 7:52 on a 5-on-3 power play, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Stephenson and Jared McCann by sending a one-timer from the left circle over Georgiev’s left shoulder.
“It starts with a face-off win, making plays, getting shooters in the right spots,” Montour said. “And then, obviously, it’s 5-on-3, so spread them out, and good plays by everyone.”
Toffoli cut the deficit to 5-2 at 8:06 of the third period, taking a pass from Macklin Celebrini in the slot, turning, and lifting a shot over Daccord’s left arm.
Tolvanen scored in his fourth straight game with a wrist shot from the slot past Georgiev’s glove for the 6-2 final at 12:18.
“It’s a great response,” Bylsma said of how Seattle reacted after an emotional 48 hours that included a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks and goalie Philipp Grubauer being sent to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. “I thought we stepped over the boards tonight with a purpose, and it showed. It was a really good start and carried over for the whole 60. And just even how the game was played, it was played with emotion in it, and we played it with some passion.”
NOTES: San Jose forward Will Smith collected an assist and extended his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists). He became the fifth Sharks rookie with a run of that length, joining Rob Gaudreau (12 games in 1992-93), Ryane Clowe (six games in 2006-07), Jan Calounin (six games in 1995-96) and Jeff Friesen (six games in 1994-95).